Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.08

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.08 and traded as high as $93.84. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $93.70, with a volume of 1,076,681 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.08.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.