Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Scorpio Bulkers has a payout ratio of -27.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,431. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SALT. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

