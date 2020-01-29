SCRIV NETWORK Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,611.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.