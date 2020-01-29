Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ STX opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 20,725.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

