Security National Trust Co. Buys 169 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.84. 29,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

