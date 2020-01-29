Security National Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cerner by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 658,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

