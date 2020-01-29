Security National Trust Co. Invests $27,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in American International Group by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

