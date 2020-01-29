Security National Trust Co. Purchases 546 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,164,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

