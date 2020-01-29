Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 66,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

