SEGRO’s (SGRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 901.20 ($11.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 822.84. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.