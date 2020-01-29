SEGRO’s (SGRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 872 ($11.47).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 901.20 ($11.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 822.84. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit