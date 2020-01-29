SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,005. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.