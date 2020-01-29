Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 9,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $3,160,735 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Semtech by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,749,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

