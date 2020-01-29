Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.45.
Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 9,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.
In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $3,160,735 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Semtech by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,749,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
