Sentinel 1-Day Volume Hits $46,395.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.02 million and $46,395.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

