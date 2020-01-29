Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $89,062.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.23 or 0.05652399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128172 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033667 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

