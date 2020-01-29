Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.