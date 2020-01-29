ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $313.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.84. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.99, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

