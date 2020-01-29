SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,738,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.