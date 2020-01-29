SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $573,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.75. 238,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

