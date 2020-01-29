SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.08 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

