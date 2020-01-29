SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $225.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

