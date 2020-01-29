Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires Shares of 59,351 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 466,763 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

