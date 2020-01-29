Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys New Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,556 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.