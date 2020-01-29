Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $13.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 371,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 162,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 360.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,594 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,151,000.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,161. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

