Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

