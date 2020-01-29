Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Trading Up 7.4%

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s share price was up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 506,492 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 84,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.