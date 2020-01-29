Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

