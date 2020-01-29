Short Interest in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Decreases By 21.7%

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 95,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 105.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 133.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

