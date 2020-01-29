Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 10.2%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CUBE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,621. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,499,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,460,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

