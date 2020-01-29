Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Rises By 10.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 425,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

FENC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,263. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

