Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Drops By 22.6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,474. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.