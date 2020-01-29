Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Drops By 22.6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,474. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.