Short Interest in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Increases By 28.1%

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HIL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Hill International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

