Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rises By 21.1%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock worth $1,517,123. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBSS. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

