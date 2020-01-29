Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Rises By 12.4%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $80,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,074,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 2,025,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7,057.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit