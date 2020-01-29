Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Rises By 12.4%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $80,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,074,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 2,025,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7,057.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.