Short Interest in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Declines By 7.9%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Matthews International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 25.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.