Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Grows By 25.9%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MMSI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 519,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,511,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

