Short Interest in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rises By 10.0%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 153,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $794.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 54.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

