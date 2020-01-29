Short Interest in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Drops By 25.6%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 210.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONVO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 655,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,322. Organovo has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

