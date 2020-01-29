Short Interest in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Drops By 27.3%

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 56.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDLI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 1,310,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,837. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $373.37 million, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.68.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.