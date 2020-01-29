Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Expands By 11.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 76,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

