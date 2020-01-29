Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expands By 44.1%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XPL opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

