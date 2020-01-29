Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Increases By 11.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

STMP traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,382. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

