Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Grows By 9.4%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

TRHC stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,381,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,786,776 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

