Short Interest in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Drops By 18.7%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,517 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TC Pipelines by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 197,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

