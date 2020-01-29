Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Grows By 22.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 31,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 350,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 246,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

TME traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 5,782,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

