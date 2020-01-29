Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Decreases By 12.7%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 9,830,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

THO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 602,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

