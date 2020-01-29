Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rises By 14.6%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.