Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 18.1%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.