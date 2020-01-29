Short Interest in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Decreases By 15.7%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,187,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

