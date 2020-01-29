Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 33,755 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 139,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 849,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,972. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

