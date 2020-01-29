Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $21.10 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,992,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. 4,662,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

